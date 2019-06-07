Tracy Morgan Emotionally Reflects on Near-Fatal Car Crash 5 Years Ago: 'I Thank God for My Family'

Tracy Morgan is emotionally reflecting on his near-fatal car crash five years ago — just two days after he was sideswiped while driving his brand new Bugatti Veyron in New York City.

“Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident,” Morgan, 50, wrote on Twitter Thursday.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night,” Morgan continued. “I love you Jimmy.”

Morgan went on to express extreme gratitude for his family and loved ones who supported him after the traumatic experience.

“I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and the most of this second chance.”

“I am emotional right now so bear with me, but I also have to thank my professional family,” the comedian continued.

“The folks @TBSNetwork who got me back doing what I love to do best, entertaining people. MY YODA, Lorne Michaels. Going back to @NBCSNL was the first time I knew I would be okay.”

Lastly, Morgan thanked his representatives Steve Smooke, Matt Frost, Mark Landesman, Jessica Money, Ben Morelli, and Lewis Kay, who he said, “stand by me always.”

“Love you all!! God Bless and please spread love and kindness to one another,” Morgan added.

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck driver collided into Morgan’s limo bus in New Jersey, resulting in the death of comedian James “Jimmy Mac” McNair and landing Morgan and several others in intensive care. Authorities said the truck driver hadn’t slept in more than 24 hours.

Morgan was left in a coma for two weeks and sustained numerous broken bones.

In 2017, Morgan told PEOPLE that the accident motivated him to continue his career.

“I got hit by a truck, it was a great story. So that’s what happened. I had a story to tell,” he said ahead of his Netflix special Staying Alive.