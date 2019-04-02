Tracy Morgan called out Jussie Smollett during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday, mocking the “Empire” star over the circumstances surrounding his reported attack.The “Last O.G.” star told host Jimmy Fallon that he had been tapped to appear on the Fox musical drama, with one condition: “Contractually, all I gotta do is not fake a hate crime,” Morgan joked. “Jussie!”When asked if he believes Smollett’s story that two men attacked him while shouting racist and homophobic slurs, Morgan replied, “Nah man! First of all, racist people don’t be jumping nobody in the polar vortex … ‘It’s too cold. We’ll be racist in the spring.'”Also Read: Chris Rock Mocks Jussie Smollett: 'What a Waste of Light Skin' (Video)Smollett was accused by police of filing a false report related to the January assault in Chicago. Investigators said that he paid the men to stage the attack because he was dissatisfied with his pay on “Empire.” However, Smollett has maintained his innocence and all charges against him were ultimately dropped.“He didn’t let that Subway sandwich go!” Morgan joked, honing in on the fact that the actor said he was making a 2 a.m. trip to a Subway sandwich shop at the time of the reported assault. “I think it was pepperoni and cheese.”Read original story Tracy Morgan Calls Out Jussie Smollett: ‘Racist People Don’t Be Jumping Nobody in the Polar Vortex’ (Video) At TheWrap

