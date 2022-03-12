Singer and 'Braxton Family Values' star Traci Braxton dies at 50 of cancer

Singer Traci Braxton, the sister of Toni Braxton and star of 'Braxton Family Values,' has died from cancer at age 50. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Traci Braxton , an R&B singer and the star of WE tv reality series Braxton Family Values has died, her husband Kevin Surrat confirmed to TMZ .

In a statement about his wife’s passing, Surrat said, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."

Braxton’s older sister Toni Braxton expressed her sorrow on Instagram with a statement from the entire Braxton family. She included a photo of the five Braxton sisters: Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer wrote. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.”

Toni asked her followers to “respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.”

“We are family forever,” she concluded the post.

Braxton was part of a musical group in the ‘90s with her sisters, before Toni became the breakout star and went solo. She and her sisters occasionally appeared with Toni on stage as backup dancers.

In 2011, Braxton joined her family for Braxton Family Values, which ran on WE tv until 2020, when it was canceled by the network . She and Surrat also appeared on the reality series Marriage Boot Camp in 2013.