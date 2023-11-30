Tracey Jacobs Leaving UTA After 25-Year Run As Top Talent Agent & Board Member

EXCLUSIVE: Tracey Jacobs will end a 25 year run at UTA next year. One of the most accomplished Hollywood talent agents of her era, Jacobs will stay on for the next several months to help with the transition of her clients, and serve as an advisor to the company. She hasn’t set her next move yet, and her exit is an amicable one.

Jacobs left ICM to join United Talent Agency as a partner in 1998. She has blazed a trail for agents in Hollywood and in particular female agents who, when she came to UTA, had little voice in the hierarchy of a male-dominated industry. She became the first female to serve on an agency board when she took that post 15 years ago, and she served as the longtime head of UTA’s talent department.

Her clients – past and current – have included Jonny Depp, Jennifer Lopez, Jay Roach, Mike White, Brad Bird, Richard Curtis, Cameron Crowe, Darren Star and many others. In the case of Depp, she helped the actor craft one of the most singular leading male runs in memory. Depp could indulge his passion for eclectic projects from Edward Scissorhands to Ed Wood and Donnie Brasco, while retaining his stature as one of the best paid Hollywood leading men for his turns as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

“Tracey Jacobs has built her career on passion, tenacity and taste,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “She had no need or desire to rely on data, followers or engagement to recognize great talent and know how to cultivate it. She brought those gifts to UTA and they informed many of our decisions as we grew, and have helped fuel our culture of being client first.”

Said UTA President David Kramer: “For a quarter century, Tracey Jacobs has been a driving force for UTA and the industry, and we are deeply grateful to her. During her time with us, she has been a fearless agent to some of the world’s biggest stars, directors and show creators. She also served as a board member and co-head of UTA’s talent department, helping build our business into what it is today.”

Said Jacobs of her UTA tenure: “It’s been an incredible 25-year journey, and I am proud of everything we’ve accomplished at UTA. This has been my family for most of my career, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with many brilliant artists. That has been a joy.”

Kramer has just shared news of Jacobs’ exit with UTA staff. Here is the internal memo:

Over more than 25 years at UTA, Tracey has served as a fearless agent for some of the world’s biggest stars, writers, directors and show creators. She has always been known for her exceptional taste and commitment to artists, and has been a fierce advocate for clients, for the company, and for her colleagues.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Tracey is an icon in our community. She blazed a trail for agents, and her legacy at UTA includes joining as a partner, running our talent department for many years, serving as a board member for almost 15 years, and helping build our business into what it is today. Many of us have benefited from her mentorship, support, friendship and expertise. As someone who worked closely with Tracey, I personally will miss her energy, spirit, sense of humor, and disarming honesty.

The good news is that Tracey is with us for a few more months, and will serve as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition for all the clients she has been working with. As she looks to the next phase of her career, I know our board, our partnership, and our entire company join me in expressing our gratitude.

David Kramer, UTA President.

