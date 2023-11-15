Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson & Laverne Cox Hope 'Monica' Opens Doors For Transgender Community
“Monica” star Trace Lysette made history last summer when she became the first transgender woman to lead a film in competition at Venice Film Festival. Trace and Patricia explain how audiences have rallied behind the film, including an 11.5-minute standing ovation. Transgender icon Laverne Cox explains the impact that “Monica” has had on the transgender community, sharing a message of support for art that deeply humanizes transgender people.