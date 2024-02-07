Trace Adkins to play Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair

Trace Adkins is set to perform at the Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair on Aug. 21, 2024.

PETOSKEY — The Emmet County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement on Monday to bring a musical performance by Trace Adkins to the 2024 Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair.

“We’re going to the big time this year,” said county administrator David Boyer.

Adkins is an American country music singer and actor. He has sold over 11 million albums and charted 20 songs on Billboard’s all genre Hot 100.

Fair manager Agnes Shaw gave credit to the fair’s promoter, who helped them sort through the available performers for this year.

The agreement with Action Entertainment Collaborative is in the amount of $125,000. This year’s concert is scheduled for Aug. 21 at the fairgrounds.

“We obviously upped our tickets,” Shaw said, adding that the closest reserved seats will sell for $160.

“I already have the first two rows sold,” she said. “There are people that buy every year and they want down front because they can’t always afford to go to Detroit or wherever for these great big concerts.”

Last year’s fair concert featuring country singers Dylan Scott and Nate Smith sold almost 1,900 tickets.

Shaw said she feels confident that “we’re going to be able to make our money” for this year’s concert.

The commissioners also approved entering into an agreement with FriendlySky LLC to provide an online ticketing platform and ticket sales service for fair events.

The 2024 Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair is set to run Aug. 19-25. For more information, visit emmetchxfair.org.

