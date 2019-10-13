Trace Adkins Marries Victoria Pratt in New Orleans Ceremony — and Blake Shelton Officiated!

Trace Adkins and girlfriend Victoria Pratt tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic New Orleans ceremony, which took place at the Maison Montegut, located in the city’s French Quarter.

“Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria!” read a post on the 57-year-old country singer’s Instagram page, which showed the happy couple standing in front of their loved ones on their special day.

Adkins wore a pair of dark jeans with a jacket and a cowboy hat, while the Canadian actress chose a gorgeous strapless white gown.

While Adkins and Pratt have yet to reveal all of the details from their ceremony, the photo does highlight a very important guest: Adkins’ pal Blake Shelton, who officiated the ceremony.

In the photo, Shelton can be seen standing between the couple in front of a microphone with a big smile on his face.

Adkins and Pratt both worked on the 2014 film The Virginian and have been dating for several years, according to Taste of Country.

The pair, who both star in Bennett’s War, which was released in August, recently hit the red carpet together alongside Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

This is Adkins’ fourth marriage.

Shelton’s involvement in the ceremony is no surprise to country fans.

The two singers have collaborated numerous times over the years, most recently on “Hell Right,” which was released by Shelton as a single in August.

“He just brings a certain quality to any recording that nobody else can touch,” Shelton, 43, told reporters at the time, according to Taste of Country. ”The guy’s got so much personality in his voice and the way he sings, and I still think that he’s one of the most underrated country artists out there.”

Trace Adkins and Blake Shelton in 2009 | Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock More

Like true good pals, Adkins has been known to playfully tease Shelton over the years.

Shortly after Shelton was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, Adkins unearthed a very old, and not so hunky, photo of his pal.

“So apparently Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) is the world’s sexiest man? Well, I suppose. Never did pay much attention, but then again this picture was taken before he learned how to be sexy from me,” he quipped.