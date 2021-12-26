115,000 Amazon shoppers vouch for these on-sale $26 wireless earbuds
If you're still struggling with old-school earbuds, spending valuable time untangling wires and muttering to yourself as a conference call starts without you, it's time to end the insanity. Sure, some buds cost a pretty penny. But that's not the only way to go. We just found a deal too good to pass up.
These Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds have more than 105,000 five-star reviews over at Amazon. If that doesn’t grab your attention, this should: They’re on sale from $60 to a ridiculous $26 right now, with the retailer's on-page coupon. Yes, nearly 60 percent off.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more — so you're set either way with these ear buds.) See what all the excitement is about below.
Premium audio, affordable price
What's made Amazon shoppers fall in love with these Tozo earbuds? It's their superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us — these earbuds sound way better than the ones that came with your phone.
"These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician, and these have incredibly clear sound quality and really high end parts," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The connection is fast and easy, it charges while in the case, which is a great feature...Really high-end headphones for an amazingly good price..."
With their wireless charging case (included), these earbuds — which also have handy touch controls — have a long battery life. We're talking 30 hours, people: six hours from the earbuds themselves and an impressive 24 hours from the case. "...The battery life is awesome," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I work outside and will use these all day. I wear one until lunch and swap it out for the other one after..."
Completely waterproof, with a customizable fit
Most premium wireless earbuds are not waterproof — and that can be a bummer if you're into sweaty workouts. But these Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds are truly waterproof, so feel free to get wet. Not that you're planning to dunk them, but these earbuds can actually be submerged in up to three feet of water without damage! They’re safe for showering too. And that's not possible with AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.
"...I love the ability to wear them in the shower and jam to tunes while they get soaked and survive like a champ," continued the shopper above.
Says another: "I do intense cardio which leads to me being drenched in sweat. I am so glad these are waterproof!! I am really happy with this purchase. I get compliments on them all the time....The case is so little and cute, I can carry in my purse like a pack of gum.
Some shoppers like these buds more than AirPods. "...I would purchase these over AirPods without hesitation," said another five-star reviewer. "... I find these much more comfortable."
At $26 (down from $60), this Amazon sale is a no-brainer. Don't snooze and lose on this deal. Now that the word is out on these incredible ear buds, they'll fly off the shelves at the speed of sound.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
