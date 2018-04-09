Toy Story 4 gets an official release date

It’s official – Toy Story 4 will arrive on June 21, 2019.

Disney and Pixar announced the release date, with little fanfare, on social media, with the number four written out in Post-It notes.





Reach for the post-it! Toy Story 4 comes to theatres on June 21, 2019. : @kimmybirdsell and @vincent_salvano Posted by Toy Story on Friday, April 6, 2018

The arrival of the movie, some nine years after the third movie, is rather sooner than expected, considering that previous writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack exited the project last November.

Jones said that she quit the movie over ‘philosophical differences’ with Pixar’s culture, which she called out as having a lack of diversity.

Stephany Folsom, who worked on Thor: Ragnarok, was only hired to replace them in January of this year.

What the story will focus on is not yet known, but Pixar’s John Lasseter, currently on a leave of absence following accusations of sexual harassment, said in 2015 that it would revolve around the romance between Woody and Bo Peep, though it’s not known if that’s still the case.

But the story has been devised by Lasseter, along with Pixar veterans Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter and Lee Unkrich, so it’s in good hands.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, with the likes of Kristen Schaal, (Trixie) and Joan Cusack (Jessie) also said to be on board.

Patricia Arquette was confirmed for a role last year too.

It has big shoes to fill, however.

The Oscar-winning Toy Story 3 is widely regarded as one of the best animated movies of all time.

Next up from Pixar will be The Incredibles 2, due out July 13 across the UK. Check out the trailer below…

