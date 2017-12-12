Toy Story 2 regains its crown as the best-reviewed movie ever

Toy Story 2 has regained its title of the best-reviewed movie ever, after it was briefly unseated by new indie movie Lady Bird.

Thanks to a sole bad review of Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut by blogger Cole Smithey (who is now receiving rather a lot of attention, so mission accomplished one might suppose), it’s now had its score on reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes brought down to 99% from its previous 100%.

Last week, Gerwig’s movie was flying high, with 100% of its 196 reviews being deemed ‘good’, compared with the Pixar sequel’s 100% rating from 163 reviews.

Gerwig was bowled over by the news. She said: “This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made ‘Lady Bird.’ We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics.

“That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.”

But it was to be short-lived glory indeed.

Smithey, who dubs himself ‘the smartest critic in the world’, said that the movie was a ‘far from perfect film’, but added generously ‘it’s not the mumblecore disaster you’d expect from Greta Gerwig – one of the mumblecore movement’s prime progenitors’.

He added that ‘there are dozens of coming-of-age films that far outweigh this lightweight contender. Think Kes or Murmur of the Heart. Greta Gerwig has a long way to go as a filmmaker before she can pretend to approach a Mike Leigh or a Louis Malle’.

It’s worth noting that Kes was directed by Ken Loach, not Mike Leigh, and that he gave movies Dunkirk and Wonder Woman an ‘F’ review earlier this year. He also gave Toy Story 3 its first bad review in 2010.

Not everyone is happy about Smithey’s remarks, of course.

Meanwhile, despite a drop in her Rotten Tomatoes score, Gerwig is basking in roundly rave reviews for her comedy-drama, which stars Saoirse Ronan as a high school senior, focusing on her turbulent relationship with her mother, played by Laurie Metcalf.

It’s featured in a host of Best of 2017 lists, and was nominated for a Golden Globe yesterday, as well as scooping Gerwig the Best Director gong from the National Board of Review.

