Toy Story 2 dethroned as the best-reviewed movie ever

Step aside Toy Story 2. You’re good, and all, but there’s a new MVP in town when it comes to flawless movie reviews.

The Pixar classic has a rare 100% ‘fresh’ rating on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, from 163 reviews.

But Lady Bird, the directorial movie by actress and writer Greta Gerwig, is now cleaning up.

It has a full 100% fresh rating, but from 170 reviews (presumably now a target for a contrary critic hoping to make a name for themselves).

The rave reviews have been gratefully received by Gerwig, who said in a statement: “This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made ‘Lady Bird.’

“We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics.

“That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully.

“We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.”

As a taste of the plaudits it’s received, Ann Hornaday in the Washington Post writes: “Lady Bird is a triumph of style, sensibility and spirit. The girl at its center may not be a heavyweight, but her movie is epic.”

The comedy drama stars Saoirse Ronan as a teenager clashing with her strong-willed mother, played by Laurie Metcalf, as their family face financial hardships.

You’ll be able to see for yourself once it’s release in the UK in February.

