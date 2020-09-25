Tory Lanez Denies Megan Thee Stallion’s Account of Being Shot in a Highly Defensive Surprise Album

Rapper Tory Lanez, who Megan Thee Stallion has accused of shooting her in the foot in an unexplained incident in July, dropped a 17-track album Thursday night in which nearly every song addresses the incident and its fallout, and what Lanez apparently perceives as betrayal from nearly all quarters.

The new album, “Daystar,” may forever remain most famous for asking the musical question: “How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

The album drop was either much more or much less than what his fans and detractors had been led to expect. On Thursday afternoon, Lanez tweeted: “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST.” A majority of onlooker expected him to give his side of the alleged shooting on social media, which is the method Megan has used to gradually reveal a series of alleged details about the incident, in which she claims Lanez shot at her as she was leaving a car after an argument, hitting her in the foot.

But the fact that he picked the exact time at which nearly all albums are digitally released each week was a tip-off that he had other intentions. What the world got instead of an explanatory tweet or Instagram post was an hour-plus long album — which, despite his claim of it being on “all platforms,” was only initially posted on SoundCloud. It contain song after song packed with deeply defensive lyrics, with frequent verbal jabs at Megan, his critics, people making fun of him about his height (which was reported as 5’3”, but he wants the world to know is several inches more than that), singer JoJo (who deleted a duet with Lanez from the deluxe version of her album), “friends turning into enemies” and the like.

The web was flooded with heated commentary within moments of listeners making their way into the opening track, “Money Over Fallouts,” in which Lanez says: “ Gotta see a couple questions / How the f— you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons? / How the f— your team is trying to pay me in some whole millions? / I just lost like 10 million dollars because this cold business / But I got like 10 million followers that’s gon’ roll with me / Fans that support me because they know my heart.”

Representatives from Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal — none of which had posted the album at the time of this article’s publication — did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment about why they were not hosting the album, but it’s possible their legal departments could be vetting the lyrics for libelous content.

Although much of the album directly addresses Megan Thee Stallion or speaks about the damage to his reputation as a result of the incident between them, Lanez takes time to address less pressing matters. Like the one of his height: “Oh, now I’m 5’3”? N—-s saying I’m a shorty / But lil’ bitch I’m 5’7, money on me side-stepping / And if I stand on my wallet you can see my thighs in heaven.”Another recording artist, JoJo, gets at least two digs: “JoJo, that was a bozo move / You tryna take me off a song that got you the most views / Got mad love for you, though, your label, they confused / They spent fifty on my feature, they $50K in the luge right now.” The removal bothers him enough that he readdresses it: “Hey JoJo I need you to take notes too / Don’t take me off the deluxe album that nobody gives a f— about / Take me off the original too / Cause when I’m scrolling through the Spotify playlist / And I see my name in both ya’ll top 5 playlists / It just feels a little unsincere.”

Lanez addresses his tentative standing with Black women in the wake of the incident: “I refuse to be the poster boy for Black women I’m protecting / My momma Black, my sister Black, my baby momma Black / So how the f— I’m unaffected? /

Black women fueled my career for years, so don’t make me some type of tier of unperfection.”

Lanez spends a great deal of the album pining for a woman that listeners will take to be Megan — not only hoping that they can speak again someday, but that they might even resume what he sometimes characterizes as a great love. But this wooing does not stop him rom boasting about the sexual prowess of a girlfriend he indicates he has taken up with in Megan’s wake.