‘Tortured Poets Department’: Our Burning Questions

Will Taylor Swift add a new era to the Eras Tour? We ponder this and more burning questions on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

Swifties have known since early February that Taylor Swift has a new album, Tortured Poets Department, due April 19, with some notably provocative song titles (“So Long London,” “But Daddy I Love Him”) and big-name guest stars (Post Malone, Florence Welsh). But since then, information on the album has been scarce, so fans have more than filled the void, passing around possibly fake leaked snippets of songs while pranking each other with both ChatGPT-generated lyrics and a ridiculous viral parody where an AI-generated Taylor sings lines like, “I’m so happy my Travvy made it to the big game.”

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we look into the frenzy of speculation surrounding the new album, and add some of our own, while pondering some burning questions, with Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield joining host Brian Hiatt for the discussion (be sure to check out Spanos’ and Sheffield’s new 500 Greatest Songs podcast as well.) Will Swift add a Poets era to the remaining dates of Eras tour? Are any of the leaks real? Will Swift take a long break after the Eras Tour? To hear the full episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, go here for the podcast provider of your choice, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.)

