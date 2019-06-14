Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin Makes History With NBA Championship

This one’s going in the books.

After the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 on Thursday, point guard Jeremy Lin became the first Asian American player to take home a ring. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jordan Clarkson, who is of Filipino descent, made it to last year’s finals, but did not take home a championship.

The Raptors player was seen adorably celebrating the win with his mother Shirley.

While Lin only played 27 minutes in the postseason, with just a minute in the finals, Asian Americans across the internet noted that his win didn’t come without effort.

Give the man his due. He works his butt off every day, even if he’s not on the floor. He was a key part of getting the Raptors here. And now he has a ring, and he deserves every carat.



Congrats, @JLin7, champion. https://t.co/imvzV45gcH — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) June 14, 2019

And a HUGE congrats to Jeremy Lin for being the first Asian American NBA Champion. Make all the jokes you want, but recognize the reality that this guy worked his ass off & stayed strong to put himself in this position and even stay in the league all these yrs. Inspiring @JLin7 — philipwang (@philipwang) June 14, 2019

Jeremy Lin worked hard to get where he’s at today, which now happens to be on a championship team. They rotated 8-9 guys all playoffs but he would’ve been ready if he was needed. There are 450 players in the NBA. Raps signed him because of his skills and leadership. Deserved 💯 — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) June 14, 2019

This is the smile of a history-maker who never gave up and always kept the faith. @JLin7 #Linsanity pic.twitter.com/nGBBVuDQ4c — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) June 14, 2019

But most importantly, the key takeaway here is actually this.

For all the years of Asians having to do all the work in a group project, no one should be giving Jeremy Lin crap for becoming an NBA champion. — John Woo (@J0HNW00) June 14, 2019

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.