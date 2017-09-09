'Gaga: Five Foot Two' review: A brisk, infectious portrait of pop star

The phrase rock star, as we know it, means a couple of things. It means rock star. And it also means someone who’s the celebrated badass master of his or her domain — he’s the rock star of tax attorneys, she’s the rock star of personal trainers, he’s the rock star of plumbers. By that measure, I would have to call Lady Gaga the rock star of rock stars. She may not be at the dizzying commercial apex she was when she revolutionized the music business with her rhapsodic dance pop (at this moment, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift seem a little higher in the heavens). But in her fusion of sex, fashion, grooves, moves, aura, outrage, and — how can I put this? — sheer awesome electric ecstasy, she’s still on the edge of glory, on a towering peak all her own.

At the Toronto Film Festival, right before the premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two, a brisk and infectious verité portrait of the singer onstage and (mostly) off, Gaga sat down at the piano to perform a slowed-down, unplugged solo rendition of “Bad Romance,” and it was stunning. Her voice had a power that didn’t just give you chills, it healed you. Gaga sings that same solo number in the film, during a cabaret performance at the Rainbow Room in New York City, and you can see the majesty of it sweep through the nightclub audience. The first shot in “Five Foot Two” is of the bottom of Gaga’s high-heeled shoe, as she’s hoisted up on a pulley during a rehearsal for the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, and that feels right. After 10 years, she’s still the high-wire queen of pop.

Gaga: Five Foot Two, a Netflix documentary that will be available globally on Sept. 22, doesn’t have a lot of musical numbers, and personally I wish it had more. If anyone is ripe to make a backstage concert film that conjures the blend of excitement and intimacy that we remember, 25 years ago, from Truth or Dare, it’s Lady Gaga. But Five Foot Two is all about Gaga growing up, taking a decisive turn — almost an off-ramp — in her pop journey, exploring a new direction as she tries, at the age of 30, to calm herself in the thrashing waters of fame.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York), who also filmed it, it’s an inside-the-bubble-of-fame movie — which is to say, if you’re going to watch Five Foot Two and enjoy it, you have to give in to the fact that it features a virtuoso diva, who seems to have gotten more or less everything she ever dreamed of, being candid and open about the woes of her love life, the perils and pressures of celebrity, and the interior sadness that she, like any of us, can carry around.

In each case, I believed her, yet when you’re this rich and famous and talented and blessed and adored, any complaining — and Gaga is not shy when it comes to discussing the things she isn’t happy about — can, if viewed from a certain angle, come off as a glorified case of white people problems. When Gaga, in the film, talks about how lonely she feels, and about how each new romantic partnership seems to dissolve just as she’s taking on a new project, I thought: Well, yes, love is painful, and life can be lonely — but compared to the rest of us, there are probably one or two people out there who would still like to date you.

Yet the confessional griping never comes off as sour grapes. In Five Foot Two, Gaga radiates a potent energy — she’s intensely funny and aware, and so unabashedly focused on herself that, like Madonna back in the day, that’s simply who she is and who we want her to be. (Sorry, but you don’t get to be the queen of pop by focusing too much on others.) Speaking of Madonna, Gaga disses her in the movie in a not-quite-scandalous way, though it’s really payback for negative comments Madonna made about her — and in this case, I side with Gaga. Madonna came off as jealous, when she should have celebrated the fact that Lady Gaga, in the world-shaking audacity of her initial explosion, was Madonna’s musical and spiritual heir, not to mention her 21st-century protégé in Warholian image manipulation.

In those first few years, beginning with the release of The Fame in August 2008, Gaga, it’s almost hard to remember, was a figure of mystery. All those masks! All those head-spinning videos that fused glitz and mutilation but would still barely let you see what the singer looked like beyond her doe eyes and Roman nose. All that postmodern put-on during the early interviews.