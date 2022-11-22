Tori Spelling Shares Holiday Card with Husband Dean McDermott and Their Kids: 'We're All Together'

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family attend the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tori Spelling is spreading holiday cheer!

On Monday, the actress and TV personality, 49, shared her holiday card that includes her husband Dean McDermott, 56, and all of their children.

"It's my favorite time of year!" Spelling wrote in the caption. "And this year is extra special. We're ALL together! ❤️."

Last year, McDermott was noticeably missing from the annual Spelling holiday card a few months after she hinted that she and her husband — whom she married in 2006 — were experiencing some marriage trouble.

The actress explained that he was unable to be in the photo because he was "filming his new feature film in Canada" at the time it was taken.

The image for the 2022 holiday season shows the family united in glitz and glamour.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress donned a sparkly black jumpsuit, while her daughter Stella, 14, wore a short dress with a similar black shiny fabric. McDermott's son Jack Montgomery, 24, whom he shares with ex Mary Jo Eustace, also went glam wearing a black shiny suit jacket and a black button-up shirt.

Spelling's sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, went the more casual route along with their father. The boys wore comfy sweaters and jackets with jeans and McDermott opted to wear a simple v-neck maroon sweater.

As for Spelling and McDermott's daughter Hattie, 11, she mixed the best of both, wearing a sparkly black long-sleeve shirt with a gray short-sleeve sweater on the outside.

The family recently celebrated Halloween together. For the occasion, the Love at First Lie host shared pictures visiting Halloween Horror nights with her kids and shared that the family had also gone trick-or-treating.

"Halloween Horror Nights '22… a family affair," Spelling captioned her Instagram post at the time. "Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃."

Spelling explained in September that being a mother to teenagers comes with its own challenges, but she's excited to see how they're "evolving every day."

"They're constantly changing, they're learning. They're not stagnant and I feel like as adults sometimes we get to that place," Spelling told PEOPLE.

"I'm there for them a hundred percent but I'm learning from them too which is a really cool experience that I don't think you ever really know is gonna happen before you have kids," she added.