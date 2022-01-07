Tori Spelling and her 5 children have COVID: 'I feel useless as a parent'

Tori Spelling and her five children have COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tori Spelling and her "entire family" tested positive for COVID-19. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares five kids — sons Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, plus daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie. 10 — with husband Dean McDermott.

Spelling updated fans with news "I didn't want to share" on Friday, explaining why she's been "MIA."

"Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it. We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic. We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn't," the 48-year-old actress began, saying she's feeling mom guilt about the situation.

"Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That's how it works," she continued. "But, we are all getting thru this together. I know we aren't alone. So many are going thru this as well. Have gone they thru this. And, will go thru this."

Spelling concluded by noting they are "right in the thick of it," revealing just a simple Instagram post took her 45 minutes to write. She added the hashtag "covidsucks."

It's unclear if McDermott is among those diagnosed with COVID-19. Last week, he revealed he was battling pneumonia as Spelling and the kids rang in the New Year in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. The couple, who've been married 15 years, are reportedly on the brink of divorce.

"They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids, but there is a great deal of tension between them which continues to make them drift further apart," a source told People in November. "They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes."

