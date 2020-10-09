Tori Spelling is 'grateful' to be 'unharmed' after witnessing a shooting with her kids

Tori Spelling, pictured last year, witnessed a shooting with her family but they are "unharmed." (Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Tori Spelling is “unharmed” after witnessing a shooting with her children.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the scary news Thursday on social media, saying she was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” but she and her brood are OK.

“U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterwards,” the “grateful” star tweeted Thursday. “Never in my life did I think I would witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting. All are safe & we thank the hotel staff.”

U know angels are watching when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time & you & kids & others around are unharmed afterwards. Never in my life did I think I would witness a man w/a machine gun who then started shooting. All are safe & we thank the hotel staff. #grateful — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) October 8, 2020

Spelling’s post was vague, however. She didn’t state where or when the shooting occurred — though there has been speculation that it was in Atlanta. She also hasn’t responded to the many commenters asking for more information.

A rep for the Los Angeles-based actress did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s multiple requests for comment.

Spelling, 47, has five children with husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 13; Stella, 12; Hattie, almost 9; Finn, 8; and Beau, 3. The couple has been married since 2006.

View photos Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their kids Finn, Hattie Beau and Stella at 2019 Disney On Ice Mickey's Search Party in L.A. in December. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) More

Spelling and her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth just announced that they will be collaborating on a new podcast about their iconic show. 9021OMG will debut Nov. 9.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: