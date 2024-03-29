Tori Spelling files to divorce estranged husband Dean McDermott after 17 years of marriage

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are making their split official.

Spelling filed to divorce the Canadian actor after 17 years of marriage on Friday, according to Los Angeles Superior Court records reviewed by USA TODAY. Last year, McDermott announced that he and the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor were separated.

TMZ was first to report the news. USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Spelling and McDermott for comment.

The estranged couple shares five children together: Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, 7.

Spelling and McDermott have weathered ups and downs since first tying the knot in 2006, including McDermott's infidelity. Back in 2021, Spelling revealed in an interview with SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" that she and her husband were no longer sleeping in the same bed.

McDermott told the Daily Mail last year that his longtime substance abuse issues were among the factors that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage, with Spelling spending more time with their kids as a result.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott and their guests attend a concert on Jan. 14, 2023.

"I just isolated more and more and more and she isolated with the kids. We were roommates. Rarely did we eat together. We'd sit down and have a family meal but it was always disjointed," he said. "It made me feel worse because I knew I was a big part of (the problem) and I was at a place where I felt there was nothing I could do about it.

"The relationship suffers greatly," he said. "When you're in a roommate situation and there's no connection or intimacy, what do you expect is going to happen?"

"I've never been so lonely in the same house with six other people, never been so lonely in my life," he said. "I didn't know how to get out of the situation I was in. I was hurting. I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I hated myself. I didn't want to live."

In the interview, he also blamed "Hollywood" and his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, as contributing factors in the dissolving of their marriage. But McDermott still took some accountability.

"It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day," he said.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

