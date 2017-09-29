Tori Kelly Is Engaged! See the Sweet Pics and Her Ring

The singer and her fiance celebrated the happy news on each other's Instagrams.





Congratulations to Tori Kelly and her now-fiance, Andre Murillo!

In a black-and-white photo that the 24-year-old singer-songwriter posted to Instagram on Friday of herself and Murillo, Kelly can seen holding her hands over her face in excitement in what looks to be a surprise moment, giving us a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring.

For the caption, she simply wrote, "I love you."

Muriilo, who is a 27-year-old basketball player working in Germany, followed her post with one of his own.

"To have and to hold... to cherish and protect," he wrote in the caption of the two in a tight embarce.

"My best friend said 'yes,'" he added.

Kelly has kept the relationship very private, with only occasional Instagram posts without much comment on them.

ET was on the set of her music video, "Take Back Home Girl" with Chris Lane earlier this month, where she played coy about her relationship status.

"I am...I am not single," she said, blushing a little. When asked if there was a special guy, she simply said "yep!" and told us, "That's all you get."

Best wishes to the happy couple! For more on Kelly, watch the video below!

