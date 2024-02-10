Top Super Bowl Celebrity Moments: Rihanna's Pregnancy Reveal, Lady Gaga's Jump & More
The Super Bowl has given viewers so many exciting celebrity moments over the years, from the halftime show to the field! Access Hollywood breaks down some of the best moments in the history of the big game, including Rihanna revealing her pregnancy, Whitney Houston performing an incredible rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Lady Gaga “jumping” from the stadium roof, Jason and Travis Kelce facing off, and more.