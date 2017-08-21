Top Shots (Week of August 20, 2017)

At the preview of a new exhibit, “The Mindy Project: Six Seasons of Style,” at the Paley Center in L.A., the show’s creator and star posed with some of the colorful fashions that Mindy Lahiri has worn. The man behind those looks, costume designer Salvador Perez, said that while the expectant Kaling isn’t showing yet, he’s already “buying lots of stretch.” (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)