These Top-Rated Vinyl Record Players Are on Sale Right Now (And All Less Than $100)

Record players are some of the most worthwhile purchases for any self-proclaimed music lover. They allow you to hear your music in a new light, give you a reason to collect your favorite albums on vinyl and, best of all, work as vintage and stylish decor for any room of the house.

If you’re buying a vinyl record player though, you want to make sure you make the right choice. There are a lot of options out there, but the best ones offer high-quality audio without sacrificing a sleek aesthetic. While vinyl is a retro medium, the latest record players offer modern conveniences, like anti-skip technology and wireless Bluetooth capabilities. All of the best record players also feature built-in speakers, so you no longer have to connect to an external set.

Luckily, some of the top-selling players on Amazon are on sale right now, meaning you’ll be able to find premium devices without breaking the bank. Once you settle on one, make sure to stock up on your favorite records by looking through Variety‘s roundup of the best vinyl of the past year.

Here are five high-quality record-players on sale right now for less than $100 on Amazon. A bonus: Amazon offers on-site coupons which may discount the price of these turntables even further (prices were accurate at time of this article’s publication).

Best Record Player Deals 2024: Top-Rated Turntables Under $100 Online

PORTABLE PICK

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player

$44.99 $69.99 36% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Victrola makes one of the most-loved vintage record players for good reason, prioritizing the marriage of an authentically retro aesthetic with reliable functionality. This three-speed player is one of Amazon’s best-sellers and is currently 36% off (as of this writing), making it a great time to splurge.



This version includes an upgraded premium sound system that promises even higher quality than their other models, in addition to a sleek black exterior and silver detailing. Built-in bluetooth speakers and RCA outputs offer a wide range of options for playing music from different devices.

MOST STYLISH

Crosley Voyager Vintage Portable Vinyl Record Player

$68.64

Buy Now On Amazon

Crosley’s classic vintage-style turntable is packed into a handsome wood housing in this turntable pick. The entry-level record player features everything you need to play your favorite LPs, such as a headphone jack, RCA audio output and full-range stereo speakers, which are surprisingly warm and detailed for their size.



In addition to its sleek looks, this Crosley record player is perfect for hosting parties, with seamless bluetooth connectivity to any device so you can aux from any room and adjustable pitch control for the true audiophiles.

SUITCASE RECORD PLAYER

Crosley Cruiser Plus Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable

$62.89

Buy Now On Amazon

For a few bucks less, go for Crosley’s Cruiser Plus which packs the same features as the Voyager into a more understated case. The recent upgrade marries the charming design of the Classic Cruiser with improved functionality for listening on the go.



The portable suitcase shells comes in a wide range of colors, with three speeds and impressive pitch control, but now features bluetooth connectivity and a headphone jack for private listening.

RETRO-INSPIRED

Retrolife Vinyl Record Player

$59.99 $69.98 14% off

Buy Now On Amazon

A combination of both vintage and modern elements is what makes the Retrolife record player so alluring, with its classic black leather shell paired with retro bronze screws and speaker grills.



A handle makes for easy portability, while its three-speed turntable allows for easy bluetooth connection in addition to corded connection to external speakers. Plus, a belt-driven system and anti-resonance design work together provide premium sound quality.

BEST VALUE

Udreamer Vinyl Record Player

$79.99

Buy Now On Amazon

Merging modern technology with a warm finish, this record player deal gets you the Udreamer turntable in a chic white casing.



Choose to play your vinyl records on the plate or use the built-in wireless receiver to stream music from your phone or laptop. A tonearm ring ensures stability (I.e. less skipping) while an auto switch stops the record as soon as the tracks are done playing (I.e. no needless spinning). This turntable comes with a removable dust cover that keeps your discs and player protected.

