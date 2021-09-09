Top Melania Aide Is Ready to Talk: 'She Knows Where All the Bodies Are Buried and She Has a Shovel'

Melania Trump's former spokeswoman, who also served as one of President Donald Trump's press secretaries, is slated to release a memoir of her time in the White House that sources suggest has plenty to reveal.

Stephanie Grisham's I'll Take Your Questions Now — a reference to how she controversially chose not to give any televised press briefings — will be published on Oct. 5.

Subtitled "What I Saw in the Trump White House," the book includes "a lot of stuff that has never been heard before," one source close to the project tells PEOPLE.

"She knows where all the bodies are buried and she has a shovel," the source says, calling the book "a memoir of her time in the White House in the unusual position of being the only person to serve both the president and the first lady at the same time."

"Anyone you've ever heard of in the Trump orbit is in this book," the source says.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock; Shutterstock Stephanie Grisham (left) and Melania Trump

Grisham, who did not comment to PEOPLE, made a bit of history in 2019 when she was named both the White House's press secretary and communications director in addition to continuing in her role as communications director for the first lady.

No aide had ever held all three titles simultaneously.

In early 2020, she returned to the East Wing as Mrs. Trump's chief of staff and spokeswoman.

During her tenure, Grisham, who first worked with the Trumps on the 2016 campaign, was criticized for her lack of briefings and made headlines for her often sharped-tongue defenses of the first lady — including speaking out about comedians, other White House aides and Trump detractors.

She resigned in the final days of the administration right after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a pro-Trump mob, saying it had been "an honor to serve the country." She has since kept a low profile.

Grisham's book follows in the years-long tradition of memoirs by other Trump staffers. Many of these titles depicted chaos, dysfunction and infighting in his White House, though some depicted him and his achievements positively.