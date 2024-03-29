The top 7 Italian pastries of all time, ranked — and where to get them in North Jersey

St. Joseph's Day was on Tuesday, March 19 — so, oops! Looks like I missed it.

A feast celebration held in honor of Jesus's earthly dad Joseph (husband of Mary), the occasion always falls during Lent, thus allowing Christians — for a day — to break their holy fasts, sing the Gloria and indulge in a deep-fried St. Joseph's zeppole.

But, here's the thing; if you're anything like me? You don't need a special occasion to crush a cream-stuffed St. Joseph's pastry.

Or, for that matter, any Italian pastry.

In New Jersey, Italian bakeries are as common as forgetting to celebrate St. Joseph's Day. So, if you also missed out on the biblical figure's commemorative feast, read on.

After all, there's another holiday coming up Sunday, and it's a big one: Easter.

Here are the top seven Italian pastries of all time, ranked, and where to get them.

7. Rum Baba

Baba rum cakes are filled with whipping cream and fruit.

This popular pastry may have originated in Eastern Europe, but — by the 19th century — it found its way to Naples, where it has since become one of the region's most iconic desserts. Over the years, residents of the port city put their own spin on the dish, leaving us with the soft, sticky treat we now see in many Italian-American bakeries.

Golden sponge cakes that have been soaked in citrusy rum syrup and finished with glaze, rum baba are sweet, rich and loaded with notes of booze. They're also often stuffed with cream (especially in New Jersey), which makes them even more indulgent.

Where to get: L'Arte della Pasticceria in Ramsey offers three varieties of rum baba, including original, pastry cream-topped and limoncello. Go: 109 E Main St., Ramsey; 201-934-3211, larte.biz.

6. Pasticciotti

Pasticciotti are mini Italian custard pies featuring pastry dough around a filling of sweet ricotta cheese or egg custard. In the best versions, the shell is shortbread-reminiscent in taste, and the center resembles a creamy pudding.

Though fruity and chocolate varieties can be made (the small treats are similar in concept to cream puffs, as the filling flavor can be modified), I am personally smitten with the original, as it lies somewhere between a Portuguese egg custard tart and a buttery Tastykake hand pie.

Where to get: This is an easy one. Rispoli Pastry Shop is one of the best Italian bakeries in Jersey, and makes top-tier pasticciotti. Go: Two locations, Emerson and Ridgefield; rispolipastryshop.com.

5. Bomboloni

A bombolone filled with nutella.

Italian donuts, bomboloni are a common dessert in plenty of local restaurants. Stuffed to the brim with Nutella or pastry cream (or jam, or anything), their name translates to "big bomb" — a suitable title for something bursting at the seams with creamy decadence.

Made with a soft yeast dough, each bombolone is remarkably airy, and nearly melts in your mouth when you eat it.

Another reason to love them? They're finished with a sweet dusting of powdered sugar.

Where to get: Mattarello Bakery in Montclair serves delicious bomboloni in a variety of flavors. Go: 254 Bellevue Ave., Montclair; 973-337-6275, mattarellobakery.com.

4. Zeppole di San Giuseppe (St. Joseph's Zeppole)

If you didn't understand the St. Joseph's zeppole reference in the beginning of this article, these are the pastries I was talking about (surely now that you've seen the picture, we're on the same page). Going by the formal name of Zeppole di San Giuseppe, they feature slightly sweetened choux pastry dough rings — deep-fried or baked — around a cool filling of whipped cream, custard or cannoli cream.

Essentially a French cruller around the center of a Boston cream donut, this decadent treat combines multiple great desserts into one.

And, compared to other Italian pastries that come in sampler boxes? They're, like, really big.

Where to get: The zeppole at Palazzone 1960 are as authentic as they are tasty. Each year, the bakery turns out approximately 10,000 of them around St. Joseph's Day. Go: 190 Route 23, Wayne; 973-256-2734, palazzone1960.com.

3. Sfogliatelle

Sfogliatelle on a plate.

Sfogliatelle are so common in Jersey, you can literally get them in ShopRite. A small pastry featuring many layers of croissant-like pastry dough tightly formed in the shape of a shell, the delectable treats are on the table at just about every Christmas party, Easter dinner or Italian wedding in the region. Here's what makes them so good.

Like most other Italian pastries on this list, sfogliatelle are stuffed. Unlike the others, though — which primarily use cold pastry cream — they have a distinct ricotta filling that is baked into their shells as they cook. This leaves the little desserts with a dense center reminiscent to a cheesecake.

Richer, crispier and more unique than competing desserts, the bite-sized sweets are easily a top three finisher on this list.

Where to get: With a 4.7 star cumulative rating on Google (and a 4.5 on Yelp), Giancarlo's Bakery in Ledgewood is a local favorite for Italian treats. Its excellently textured sfogliatelle are no exception. Go: 410 Route 10, Ledgewood; 973-252-5051, giancarlosbakery.com.

2. Cannoli

Cannoli.

You guys know what these are.

Bet you didn't know, however, that its singular name is "cannolo."

Where to get: Lyndhurst Pastry Shop has been open for 75 years, and — in that time — has nearly perfected the cannolo. Go: 256 Ridge Rd., Lyndhurst; 201-939-3951, lyndhurstpastryshop.com.

1. Lobster Tail

Lobster tails.

Irresistibly crunchy on the outside, cold and messy on the inside, the cream-stuffed lobster tail is the absolute king of bakery pastries. With the same crispy shell as sfogliatelle — but paper thin — the massive dessert is 95% filling (and, unlike the sfogliatelle, that filling is not baked).

Coming in three varieties (whipped cream center, pastry cream center or cannoli center), the best one is hands-down the cannoli-filled.

A truly euphoric dessert — from its outstanding texture to extraordinary density — the Italian-American delicacy is 70 calories of pastry, and 860 calories of cream.

Where to get: There are a million lobster tails in North Jersey, but Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace makes the cannoli cream ones, and they're amazing. Go: Two locations, Ramsey and Morris Plains; uncleg.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Best NJ Italian pastries of all time, ranked — and where to get them