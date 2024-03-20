Top 5 things to do this weekend in Naples, Bonita: Art fairs, concerts, Cali comedian

Art festival season is coming to an end, and there's two big ones to check out this weekend.

5. Savor pasta dinner and move in North Naples

The Naples Italian American Foundation.

Enjoy a pasta dinner and Italian movie Monday, March 25, with the 2019 family comedy "Team Marco," with special permission of the director, Julio Vincent Gambuto. Naples Italian American Foundation, 7035 Airport-Pulling Road N., Naples. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30, movies begins at 6:30. Cost $25 members, $30 non-members. (239) 597-5210 or niaf@niafoundation.org

4. Cali comedian brings unique humor to Naples

Comedian Zolton Kaszas performs standup in Naples this month.

Comedian Zolton Kaszas ― a San Diego native whose YouTube video of his big cat went viral a few years ago with nearly 4 million views ― performs at 7 p.m. March 25-28 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Big band concerts in Cambier, Riverside parks

Stardust Memories Big Band in 2024 celebrates its 10th season, performing outdoor, evening concerts in Cambier Park, Naples, and Riverside Park, Bonita Springs.

Stardust Memories Big Band performs songs from legendary American big bands including Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Artie Shaw and Duke Ellington. Concert start at 7 p.m. in Cambier Park, Naples, Monday, March 25, and March 26 at Riverside Park, Bonita Springs. Suggested donation of $5 per person requested. stardustmemoriesbigband.com.

2. See a comedy at Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts

“Assisted Living: The Musical” is a slice-of-life show, with two actors – Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett –playing 18 different residents of Pelican Roost, the party school of retirement communities.

The Southwest Florida comedy duo Compton & Bennett delivers laughs with its comedy "Assisted Living: The Musical," which pokes fun at the joys and pains of old age, including senior sex and old lady drivers. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23-24. $35-$45. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artsbonita.org

1. Art fairs in Naples, Bonita Springs

Artist Joni Sara White will show and sell her paintings in March 2023 at the Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival.

The 36th annual Naples Art Downtown Art Fair is making the move to Park Street and Cambier Park this year, 755 Eighth Ave. S. The fundraiser for the Naples Art institute is March 23-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free but donations appreciated. (239) 262-6517 or naplesart.org. And the Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival is noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24, at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Preview is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 22. Admission is free. (239) 293-9448 or boulderbrook.net.

