The Top 5 Products for Combatting Hair Loss, According to a Dermatologist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Like random bouts of adult acne, hair loss or thinning can happen to anyone, but it doesn’t make it any less annoying or anxiety-inducing if you don’t know how to treat it. It’s normal to shed anywhere from 50 to 100 strands per day alone, but generally these strands can grow back. Whether you’re getting older, have hormonal changes going on, or just strike the hereditary lottery, sometimes that re-growth just stops happening. In that case, it may seem like you have to say goodbye to your full head of hair for good — but that’s not actually the case.

More from Rolling Stone

The best hair loss treatments can take some time, repetition, and dedication, but depending on the cause of your hair loss, there might be a silver lining (and we’re not talking about grey hairs here). Because there’s a roulette wheel of different hair types, textures and genetic factors that make up each person’s condition, your plan of attack is going to look different from someone else’s. There’s not a one size-fits-all solution, but solutions are available.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian is a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai Hospital Department of Dermatology in New York, she explains that though there are many reasons for hair loss, hair shedding is distinct from hair breakage or lack of growth: “Stress is a huge factor, and that includes physical stressors such as surgery or illness, along with emotional stressors. Oftentimes people do not manifest signs of hair loss until months later, each with its own trigger, and each is treated based on the etiology.” However, it doesn’t have to be taboo.

These days, many companies are offering everything from hair-strengthening shampoos and supplements, to red laser devices, that help stimulate and re-promote hair growth from the comfort of your home. No matter your hair type or texture, chances are you might experience some hair loss or thinning at some point in your life. But we’ve found some of the best hair-growth products, recommended by a dermatologist, that you can integrate into your routine to help achieve that thick, full head of hair sooner rather than later.

In This Article

Top Expert-Recommended Hair Growth Products

How to Treat Thinning Hair

What Causes Hair Loss or Thinning?

Top Expert-Recommended Hair Growth Products

The expert we spoke to emphasized that the best treatment for thinning hair depends on your cause of hair loss, but below are a few recommend products to keep in mind that could aid hair regrowth.

BEST HAIR RE-GROWTH TREATMENT: Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Unscented Foam

BEST SCALP SERUM: Mielle Rosemary Mint Growth Oil

BEST SHAMPOO/CONDITIONER FOR HAIR LOSS: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner with 1% Ketoconazole

BEST SUPPLEMENT: Biosil Advanced Hair + Nail Care

BEST HAIR GROWTH DEVICE: iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System

Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Unscented Foam

Dr. Nazarian says that Minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine products) has been shown to help hair growth, and is a very popular option, although is most often used to address loss from hormonal signaling. “It can increase the time the hair spends in the ‘growth phase,’ similar to how Latisse works for eyelashes, and improve follicle size. Minoxidil also likely works through the vascular channels, improving blood flow to hair.” She recommends products like this 5% Minoxidil Unscented Foam to patients consistently — you can expect to see results in 120 days, but keep in mind that continued use is necessary to see the best results, according to the brand.

$53.95 $78.19 31% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Mielle Rosemary Mint Growth Oil

Rosemary oil has grown a dedicated fanbase on TikTok lately, with rave reviews for this Mielle scalp oil praising its ability to regrow edges, thicken existing hair, and lengthen locks. There is some truth to the magic, with Dr. Nazarin noting that rosemary has been shown to increase blood flow, and therefore nutrients, to hair follicles. “[That’s] the primary pathway thought to be responsible for how it improves hair growth. Plus, its anti-inflammatory, which can treat different forms of irritation and damage. It’s important to use it for at least six months, because that’s the minimum time in which results are seen.”

$9.22 $11.99 23% off

Buy on Amazon

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner with 1% Ketoconazole

“Shampooing with ingredients like as ketoconazole, or other anti-inflammatory ingredients can improve specific types of hair loss in some people and also helps with hair retention,” explains Dr. Nazarin. In terms of over-the-counter options, your best bet are ketoconazole shampoos and conditioners like Nizoral’s Anti-Dandruff two-pack, which is also infused with cooling mint and tea tree oil (“shampoos like RE-Fresh work too if you’ve got itchy or flakey scalp along with hair loss”).



That being said, Dr. Nazarin says “over-washing” won’t alter the amount of hair you shed. “The frequency of washing does not alter hair loss or regrowth, with the exception of benefits coming from certain medicated shampoos that encourage hair growth and minimize loss — then shampooing should be performed a few times weekly to expose the scalp to the active ingredients frequently.”

$26.49 $27.99 5% off

Buy On Amazon

Biosil Advanced Hair + Nail Care

Hair does require certain vitamins and nutrients to look its best and to be as healthy as possible,

and Dr. Nazarin says supplements like Biosil can control shedding and improve follicle strength, although even a basic multi-vitamin can offer a generous amount of support for the building blocks of hair. “Collagen, which is essentially protein, is also useful, but not necessarily any more beneficial than regular protein from diet or protein supplements,” she explains.



However, if you’re looking for a bit of an extra boost, Biosil’s Advanced Hair + Nail Care supports and activates your body’s natural ability to generate its own collagen and keratin. Take the supplement twice daily: once in the morning and once at night.

$40.58

Buy On Amazon

iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System

In a 2017 clinical study involving both men and women, iRestore says all its users grew some hair within four months. By wearing the helmet for 25 minutes every other day, the company says you can help promote thicker, stronger hair. Regular use of LED red light caps as well as microneedling can also be utilized at home, and while LED red light does have some evidence of improving hair growth, Dr. Nazarin says treatment guidelines vary depending on strength and what product you use. “But regardless, it needs to be done consistently and regularly for improvement, and needs to be continued to maintain results.”

How to Treat Thinning Hair

While the the best treatment for thinning hair depends on your cause of hair loss, there are a few things that can help regrow hair, or at least protect the hair you still have, according to experts.

“Supplements like Nutraol can help replete nutrients, if those nutrients were lacking to begin with and are the source of hair loss,” says Dr. Nazarin, but are generally are often less helpful otherwise. “I support use of daily multivitamins, a healthy stable well-rounded diet, and Biosil supplements to strengthen and decrease shed.”

Even something as simple as using a scalp massager when you take a shower can be useful because it “enhances circulation, which brings more blood and nutrients to the area, all useful for hair growth and retention.” But overall, the most important thing to do is treat your hair delicately when dealing with any sort of loss or concern for your hair health. “Brushing hair is fine, and even encouraged because it also improves scalp circulation, but I prefer waiting until hair is dry, because brushing wet hair can damage the follicle and increase fragility.”

What Causes Hair Loss or Thinning?

Like we’ve said before, the reasons for hair loss are varied. “There are a long list of triggers for hair loss, which includes: poor nutrition, diet, medication, stress, hormonal changes, endocrine abnormalities such as thyroid dysfunction, mineral and vitamin deficiency).

Something to watch out for too are fad or crash diets, which can also be a common and unexpected trigger for hair loss (high protein, low/no fat diets, specifically). “Healthy hair relies greatly on proteins, fats, and a range of vitamins and minerals. Chemical processing of hair can cause it to weaken and become brittle, leading to increased loss and the inability to grow hair longer.”

Other types of hair loss can be caused by autoimmune reactions, “both scarring and non-scarring, with non-scarring hair loss such as alopecia areata often recovering fully.” If you’re concerned about medical-induced hair loss, or just curious as to what the cause might be, Dr. Nazarin recommends a full workup by your dermatologist and or an endocrinologist.

Best of Rolling Stone