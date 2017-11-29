The top 20 contemporary holiday movie classics

Now that the smell of Thanksgiving turkey is fading away, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. For the next month, prepare to be inundated with holiday-themed cinematic fare at the multiplex and also at home, with theatrical releases like The Man Who Invented Christmas and A Bad Moms Christmas competing for your attention alongside oft-played classics like It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story. Much as we love revisiting those vintage titles, there’s an emerging canon of new holiday favorites that are worth celebrating. So in the spirit of the season, here’s Yahoo Entertainment’s gift to you: our picks for the top 20 holiday classics released since 2000. And keep in mind: as that stone-cold Xmas classic Die Hard proves, a great Christmas movie doesn’t necessarily have to be about Christmas.