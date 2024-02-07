Top 10 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 9-11

1. Hearts Afire Weekend

Wear red and celebrate love this weekend in Loveland. On Friday, enjoy specials at local shops, bars and restaurants, Galentine’s Night, variety shows and more. Saturday is the main day for Hearts Afire and includes live ice sculpture carving along Loveland Avenue, a scavenger hunt, a Valentine's pageant for ages 1-4, fire performers, carriage rides, vow renewals and other love-themed fun. On Sunday, take part in the free run/walk Chasing Cupid 5K along the Little Miami Scenic Trail at 9 a.m.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Loveland. Free. Lovinlifeloveland.com.

A silent disco is one of the fun options taking place Saturday night at Newport Aquarium's Sea of Love.

2. Sea of Love

This Valentine's weekend, spend an enchanting evening with the one you love, surrounded by some of the world's most exotic aquatic life. You can explore the Newport Aquarium's exhibits, enjoy food stations, Champagne toast, a silent disco, and the opportunity to get up close with some of your favorite marine life. You will even receive a special memento from the aquarium's beloved penguins. The event includes unlimited soft drinks and cash bar.

Details: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport. $160 per couple. Ages 21-up. newportaquarium.com.

African Modernism in America opens Feb. 10 at the Taft Museum of Art. Pictured: Ibrahim El-Salahi (b. 1930) "Vision of the Tomb" (1965) oil on canvas.

3. African Modernism in America

The new exhibition at the Taft features more than 60 dynamic and vivid works of art created in Africa in the 1950s and 1960s. It is the first major traveling exhibition to examine the complex relationship between African artists and American patrons, artists and cultural organizations amid the interlocking histories of civil rights, decolonization and the global Cold War.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Runs Feb. 10-May 19. $15, $12 seniors. Admission is always free Sunday-Monday. Taftmuseum.org.

4. Mainstrasse Mardi Gras Parade

Big heads, floats, brass bands and more make up Covington's popular Mardi Gras Parade. Hosted by UpOver Bar, the procession kicks off at Larry's All American Cafe (West Ninth and Philadelphia streets) and travels east to Main, then north on Main to Fifth. Bring your beads, dress to impress and put on your dancing shoes. A Mainstrasse pub crawl follows.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, MainStrasse Village, Main St., Covington. Parade is free; must be 21-up for pub crawl. facebook.com.

Bars and restaurants at The Banks will be offering a taste of New Orleans at Saturday's Mardi Pardi, including discounted hurricane cocktails and free samples of king cake.

5. Mardi Pardi

On the Ohio side of the river, seven bars and restaurants bring a taste of Bourbon Street to The Banks. You can enjoy New Orleans-style jazz in the street with the Queen City Krewe Brass Band, food and drink specials, giveaways and more. Participating sites include Fishbowl, Tin Roof, Jefferson Social, Killer Queen, The Stretch, Red Leprechaun and Holy Grail.

Details: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, The Banks, 150 E. Freedom Way, Downtown. Free admission. Ages 21-up. facebook.com.

6. Cupid’s Undie Run

Strip down to your underwear and brave the cold for a good cause. The nation's largest charitable, pantless party raises awareness for those affected by NF (Neurofibromatosis), a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for NF research through the Children's Tumor Foundation. The course is a little under a mile, and ends with an epic dance party.

Details: noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Queen City Radio, 222 W. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine. $35. My.cupids.org.

7. The World Goes ‘Round

Part of the Cincinnati Music Theatre Studio Series, this musical revue showcases the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb. You'll experience familiar songs from Chicago and Cabaret, as well as lesser-known works like Funny Lady and The Rink.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fifth Third Bank Theater at Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. Runs Feb. 9-17. $26. Cincinnatiarts.org.

8. Cincinnati Winter Blues Experience V

Dance away the winter blues with red-hot music in two grand ballrooms. The Cincinnati Winter Blues Experience celebrates its fifth anniversary in style. You'll hear live blues from Grammy-nominated artist Danielle Nicole, as well as an impressive lineup of local and national blues artists, including Nick Schnebelen Band, Kelli Baker, Danny Garwood & Co., Gina & Johnny Band, CFG & the Family, Leroy Ellington & the Sacred Hearts, The Inturns, Jamie Carr Band, Noah Wotherspoon & Scotty Bratcher with Just Strange Brothers Horns and The Tempted Souls Band.

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday, Manor House, 7440 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. $30-$35. Winterbluesexperience.com.

9. Cincinnati Golf Expo

Golfers are sure to delight at the expo, which features over 90,000 square feet of golf entertainment, retail and travel exhibitors, challenges, simulators and more. Get a chance to test out all the latest gear, and try your hand at miniature golf, golf darts, long putt challenge, the flop shot wall, and glass smash. Ryan French (aka Monday Q Info) will be hosting a Q&A Friday and Saturday, and a lucky attendee will win a custom-fit Taylormade Qi10.

Details: 1-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. Runs Feb. 9-11. $12, free ages 10-under. Cincinnatigolfexpo.com.

10. Romeo and Juliet: A Fool's Paradise

New production company One-Off Productions (OOPs), an independent theater initiative from Rupert Spraul, presents its inaugural show with a fresh look at this coming-of-age story. Spraul directs, with Hannah Gregory as production manager/co-producer, Josh Reiter as co-producer, and a cast of local favorites. CCM graduates Cameron Nalley and Olivia Buss play the title roles.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Gabriel's Corner, Community Arts Center at Salem United Church of Christ, 1425 Sycamore St., Over-the-Rhine. Runs Feb. 8-17. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $15. romeoandjuliet.live/info.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Top 10 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 9-11