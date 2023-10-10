Tool Announce Winter 2024 Arena Tour

Fresh off a festival run that included a stop last weekend at Power Trip in Indio, Ca., Tool announced 2024 tour dates. The tour, which sees the band play arenas across the U.S., kicks off on Jan. 10 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. The run includes two-night stands in New York City at Madison Square Garden (the band’s first show at the World’s Most Famous Arena since 2001), Hollywood Fl’s Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Los Angeles’ Cypto.com Arena.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tool is currently on tour through Nov. 21, when they wrap up their tour in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.

The band’s most recent album, Fear Inoculum, was released in 2019.

Tool 2024 tour dates:

1/10 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

1/12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

1/13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

1/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/19 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

1/23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

1/24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

1/26 Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

1/27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/31 Austin, TX Moody Center

2/2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

2/3 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

2/5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

2/9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

2/12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

2/14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

2/15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

2/17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

2/18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

