Too Hot to Handle 's Emily Miller Rushed to Hospital After Discovering Her Pregnancy Is Ectopic

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoD0FoI3da/ emilyfayemiller Verified Trigger warning ⚠️ Pregnancy loss So a few weeks ago I discovered I was pregnant. Although it was a shock it was something I was also quite excited about. However on Tuesday I collapsed whilst being at the shops. I cannot even describe to you the pain- it felt like my whole stomach was collapsing and was quickly rushed to hospital. I waited in A&E until 3pm the next day, when I finally got my scan. As I laid on the table squeezing Cams hand the 2 nurses were so silent. I asked if everything is ok and she replied ‘I’m just going to get my colleague for a second opinion’ as the 3 nurses gathered round it was then they confirmed I had something called an ectopic pregnancy. For those who haven’t heard of this (like me) it’s basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your Fallopian tube which is fatal and if I had left it much longer my Fallopian tube would of burst. It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too. All I wanted to do was speak to my mum �� and I’m pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying. I hadn’t eaten or drunk for 24 hours at this point, as I had to have an empty stomach for the scan and for potential surgery. So you can see in the picture I was sniffing cams protein cookie bcos I was so hungry. But at least I had finally been given a bed which meant I was hours away from being out of this pain. But this did feel very bitter sweet. At 10pm Wednesday I was taken into surgery and I don’t know who was crying more me or Cam but was extremely emotional to say the least. I had asked Cam to get me a list of food and drink for when I return but I had panic attack when I woke up. I was dosed up with morphine because I was in so much pain that I then felt sick and h

emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Too Hot to Handle's Emily Miller shared Friday that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy and underwent surgery to remove her fallopian tube.

The reality star said she was "so scared" in a candid and heartbreaking Instagram post alongside a series of photos and videos from her hospitalization including her giving the camera on thumbs up with an IV in wrist, her boyfriend and former costar Cam Holmes brushing her hair and a photo of the couple in her hospital room.

Miller said it was "a shock" to discover that she was pregnant a few weeks ago, but she was also "quite excited" about it.

"However on Tuesday I collapsed whilst being at the shops," she revealed. "I cannot even describe to you the pain- it felt like my whole stomach was collapsing and was quickly rushed to hospital."

RELATED: What to Know About Dealing with a Miscarriage — and the Chances of Getting Pregnant Again

The television personality was then taken to the hospital where she discovered that she had an ectopic pregnancy which occurs "when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"As I laid on the table squeezing Cams hand the 2 nurses were so silent. I asked if everything is ok and she replied 'I'm just going to get my colleague for a second opinion' as the 3 nurses gathered round it was then they confirmed I had something called an ectopic pregnancy," she explained.

She continued, "For those who haven't heard of this (like me) it's basically where the fetus gets stuck and grows in your Fallopian tube which is fatal and if I had left it much longer my Fallopian tube would of burst."

RELATED: Vanessa Carlton Diagnosed with Ectopic Pregnancy

Miller revealed that she was emotional throughout the experience.

"It's one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared," she shared. "Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my Fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too. All I wanted to do was speak to my mum 🥺 and I'm pretty sure I scared all the poor women in that waiting room with my crying."

Story continues

"I hadn't eaten or drunk for 24 hours at this point, as I had to have an empty stomach for the scan and for potential surgery," she added. "So you can see in the picture I was sniffing cams protein cookie bcos I was so hungry. But at least I had finally been given a bed which meant I was hours away from being out of this pain. But this did feel very bitter sweet."

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Emily Miller and Cam Holmes attend the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show at The Londoner Hotel on February 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Miller underwent surgery on Wednesday night and added, "I don't know who was crying more me or Cam but was extremely emotional to say the least."

"I had asked Cam to get me a list of food and drink for when I return but I had panic attack when I woke up," she said. "I was dosed up with morphine because I was in so much pain that I then felt sick and had to go straight to sleep."

Miller was discharged on Thursday morning but still experiencing pain, according to her post.

"Physically I'm still in a lot of pain and bed bound after the surgery but mentally it's been even harder," she revealed.

Miller also shared a warning to fans about ignoring the early signs of ectopic pregnancy, which may include "light vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain," according to the Mayo Clinic

"Thinking back, I definitely ignored the signs my body was trying to tell me early on about my ectopic pregnancy," she admitted. "I can only urge girls to get an early pregnancy scan just to be on the safe side to rule out any kind of potential problems."

"Please don't ignore your body, love to you all," she concluded.

Holmes also shared an update with fans on his Instagram Story on Friday.

"So this will explain the reason we're both been so quiet the past few days," he shared. "So proud of @emilyfayemiller and how strong she has been throughout this. I love you so much."

"Just wanted to say thank you so much for all your kind messages and support," he added alongside a selfie of the couple. "Appreciate every single one of you."

Miller and Holmes met on season 2 of Too Hot to Handle.