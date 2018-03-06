    Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured, Daughter Killed in Car Crash

    Rebecca Rubin

    Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles was hospitalized Monday after she was hit by a car in Brooklyn in an accident that killed her 4-year-old daughter and another child, according to WNBC-TV New York.

    Miles, who is pregnant, was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

    Miles, whose real name is Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue. A second woman who was also injured is in stable condition. Her 1-year-old son also died. A fifth victim, a 46-year-old man, was also hit.

    The two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Daily Newreports that the driver claimed to have suffered a seizure and says she does not remember the crash.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up with contributions going to the family. As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised over $74,148 of its $5,000 goal.

    Miles won a Tony Award for her role in the 2015 Broadway revival of “The King and I.” Last month, she appeared in a high-profile concert staging of the musical “Chess” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Miles was also known for her recurring role as Young Hee Seong on “The Americans” in 2016.

    Many in the Broadway community, including Ben Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Anthony Rapp, offered their condolences to Miles and her family. “This incredible woman of unimaginable kindness and goodness and talent is going through the absolutely unthinkable,” Platt wrote.






