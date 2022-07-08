Tony Sirico, ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 79

Tony Sirico, best known for his role as “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos, has died. He was 79.

Sirico passed away Friday at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to his manager of 25 years Bob McGowan. No cause of death was revealed but Sirico had been suffering from dementia for the past couple years.

“Not only was he a loyal client, he was a good friend,” McGowan told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sirico portrayed “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri, a close confidante of James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano, on the HBO series,

His Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli paid tribute to Sirico on his Instagram writing, “It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known.”

He continued, “I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Born in New York City on July 29, 1942, Sirico served in the Army before launching his acting career in the 1970s. Sirico made his acting debut in the 1974 drama Crazy Joe starring Henry Winkler.

Sirico was also known for roles in such films as Goodfellas, Cop Land and Mickey Blue Eyes. He frequently collaborated with Woody Allen, having appeared in the director’s films Bullets Over Broadway, Mighty Aphrodite, Everyone Says I Love You, Deconstructing Harry, Celebrity and Wonder Wheel.

Among his TV work was a voice role on five episodes of Family Guy as Vinny Griffin, who was temporarily the family’s dog. Sirico also recurred on Netflix’s Lilyhammer and as a voice on American Dad! Other TV roles include Miami Vice, Chuck, Medium, Taxi Brooklyn and The Grindr.

He most recent work includes the film Respect the Jux.

Sirico’s Lilyhammer co-star Stevie Van Zandt also paid tribute to the actor on social media writing, “RIP Tony Sirico. Legendary. Silvio’s best buddy ‘Paulie Walnuts’ in The Sopranos, Frankie ‘The Fixer’s’ older brother Antonino ‘Father Tony’ Tagliano in Lilyhammer. A larger than life character on and off screen. Gonna miss you a lot my friend. Deepest condolences to the family.”

Sirico is survived by a daughter and brother.

