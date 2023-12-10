Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’ as Singer Cheers On the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium

“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride” might accurately describe Taylor Swift‘s night after Tony Romo accidentally referred to the superstar as Travis Kelce’s “wife” Sunday (Dec. 10).

Romo’s slip-up came when Kelce caught an amazing pass during the second quarter of Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game at Arrowhead Stadium.

More from Billboard

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience…” said Romo, who was commenting on the play. With a nervous chuckle, he quickly corrected himself: “I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

On Sunday, Swift, wearing a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt, stood in a suite beside her beau’s mom as they watched the game together.

The pop star, who was just named TIME‘s Person of the Year, confirmed to the public that she’s in a relationship with Kelce in her cover story interview published this week, in which she referred to herself and Kelce being a “couple.”

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” said Swift, talking about her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“Tony Romo” trended on X (formerly Twitter) right after he referred to Swift as Kelce’s “wife.”

“They need to play lavender haze at half time,” read a text screenshot from one fan to another. On the Midnights track, Swift sings about people asking her when she’s getting married, and only seeing her “as a one night, or a wife.”

Other Swifties shared funny GIFs, or joked about how news headline writers and Swift’s publicist would react.

See the televised moment captured below, followed by some fan reactions.

“You see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift”



You’re driving the Swifties crazy, Tony Romopic.twitter.com/zHaYltVg8f — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2023

Tony Romo calling Taylor Travis’s wife … pic.twitter.com/rIBKHErUVa — Katy (@katylouw8) December 10, 2023

“kelce’s wife taylor swift… i mean girlfriend” pic.twitter.com/ZvCxrjXnRf — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) December 10, 2023

Editors and writer churning out Tony Romo wife whoops headlines right now pic.twitter.com/Lr7pytHHII — DeAnn Smith (@DeAnnSmithkc) December 10, 2023

Tree breaking into the announcer room hearing “Travis Kelce’s wife Taylor Swift”pic.twitter.com/5XjU4C9TEK — T (@trinawatters) December 10, 2023

Best of Billboard