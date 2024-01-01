Tony Khan Says He’s Going To Be ‘Very Active’ In Free Agent Market

Tony Khan teases his plans for the free agent market in 2024.

During the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about some of the free agents in women’s wrestling. Mercedes Moné, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kamille were specifically named in the question. (H/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription)

“I would say you just named some great wrestlers,” Khan said. “I will be very active in the market signing great wrestlers, I always have been whenever great names come up, and you can expect that.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) recently reported that talks between Moné and WWE broke down. The report noted that she is expected to appear elsewhere.

