Tony Bennett Retires From Performing Following Tour Cancellation

Tony Bennett’s two 95th birthday concerts at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga last week were his last, according to his son and manager Danny Bennett, as Variety reports. The news comes after he canceled the remainder of his 2021 tour dates. Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett said. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors — when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them — she said, ‘Absolutely not.’

“He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired,” he continued. “The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance — something as simple as that.” Danny added that “We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand point… about human nature. Tony’s 95.”

Bennett and Gaga’s Love For Sale, a collection of Cole Porter duets and Bennett’s final studio album, is out October 1st.

