Toni Braxton Shuts Down Birdman Marriage Rumors: “We Are Both Single”

Toni Braxton has shut down rumors that she and Birdman recently tied the knot in a secret wedding. She insisted that they have never exchanged vows, are both single, and maintained a close friendship throughout the years.

On Sunday (Dec. 31), Braxton took to social media to clear the air after reports surfaced speculating that she and the Cash Money Records founder had wed in a private ceremony in Mexico. “My dear friend Birdman and I are not married… never been married,” the 56-year-old captioned a screenshot of a post congratulating the pair. “We are both single.”

“I want to know!” Tamar declared in a short clip released on that same day. “I came here to ask y’all if she’s getting married. I don’t know! I been blowing up her phone… Somebody gotta tell us something. No, I’m being serious. Let me find out Toni Braxton got married before us.”

Braxton and Birdman have been romantically linked for more than a decade. Their relationship began as a professional one during the early aughts, as Birdman appeared on “Give It Back,” a song from Braxton’s 2002 album More Than a Woman. Toni appeared on Birdman’s “Baby You Can Do It” that same year.

This isn’t the first time Braxton has debunked marriage rumors surrounding her and Birdman. In 2018, the renowned songstress denied being wed to the rap mogul, a rumor that was sparked by Tamar Braxton. “Well, I am not married, unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere!” she said on Good Morning America at the time. “I’m definitely not married yet, but we’re working together.”

For his part, Birdman has been a bit more forthcoming regarding his bond with Braxton, referring to her as his “life” and a person he holds in high esteem. “T, that’s my girl, my friend, my family… That’s my love, my soldier, my life,” he said of Braxton during an interview with Wendy Williams. “She’s my life. I love her to death.”

