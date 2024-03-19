Tomorrow X Together Announce 2024 U.S. Tour

Tomorrow X Together at Dior's Sauvage event on March 11, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. - Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together announced on Tuesday that they’ll be embarking on a U.S. leg of their Act: Promise tour this spring.

The trek, which launches in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, on May 3, promises to be “grander” than its 2023 predecessor Act: Sweet Mirage. The U.S. portion of their world tour kicks off May 14 in Tacoma, Washington, and features 11 total shows across eight cities including Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York.

According to a press release, Act: Promise “embodies the commitment to move forward together towards a hopeful future.” The concert is billed as an example of a “cohesive narrative, seamlessly weaving together captivating music, performances, VCRs, and set designs.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on March 24 via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this month, the quintet — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai — announced their upcoming sixth mini album, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, due April 1, while also unveiling a new logo and color scheme for their upcoming era. The group previously dropped Minisode 1, featuring their massive hit “Blue Hour,” in 2020. Minisode 2, which included “Good Boy Gone Bad,” released in 2022.

Last summer, Tomorrow X Together performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago, stacking their set list with tracks like “Farewell, Neverland,”” Lonely Boy,” and “Anti-Romantic.” The group invited Coi Leray for a surprise cameo during “Happy Fools,” sealing their set as one of the most memorable of the fest.

Tomorrow X Together 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

May 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May, 18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

May, 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

May, 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

May, 26 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

May, 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June, 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June, 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June, 5 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June, 6 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June, 8 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

