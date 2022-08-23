Tommy Lee says he was on a 'bender' when he posted full-frontal nude photo on social media

Tommy Lee addressed that full-frontal nude photo in a way only he would.

At Mötley Crüe's show in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, the drummer, 59, spoke to the crowd about the picture, explaining it was taken during what he called a "motherf***ing bender." He then encouraged audience members to flash their own "junk."

"A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro," Lee told the crowd. "A bender. I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***."

As the crowded cheered him on, Lee continued, "And usually, I mean I'm a t**** man, so I like to see t******, but tonight it's equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone's d***. C'mon boys, pull your s*** out. Pull your f***ing junk out. Let's go."

He singled out male one concert-goer wearing a pink shirt and said, "He's ready to pull his d*** out. Show the whole world that motherf***ing hotdog." When the man pointed to the woman next to him, Lee shouted, "The wife says no? Divorce!"

Earlier this month, Lee posted the photo of himself — in his birthday suit while seated a bathroom floor — on Instagram. It was left up for several hours before being taken down leading to a debate over the double standards in which male and female bodies are censored on social media. Lee also posted the image to Twitter and it remains up weeks later.

This wasn't the first time many had seen Lee nude. Home videos he made with first wife Pamela Anderson were stolen and released in the 1990s, a story recently retold in Hulu's Pam & Tommy. Sebastian Stan played Lee, opposite Lily James's Pam, and it also included a scene in which the rock star had a conversation with his p****, a role voiced by Jason Mantzoukas.