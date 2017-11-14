Tom Sizemore was removed from movie set after allegedly abusing 11-year-old girl

Tom Sizemore was removed from the set of a movie in Utah in 2003, after it was alleged that he had touched the genitals of an 11-year-old actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was later allowed to returned to the production of the movie for reshoots, after the girl’s parents declined to press charges.

The movie was a crime thriller called ‘Born Killers’, and ‘a dozen’ cast and crew-members who spoke to THR confirmed that Sizemore was sent home over the alleged incident.

The ‘Saving Private Ryan’ star, who is notorious for his run-ins with the law, has never previously been accused of molestation.

Through his agent, the actor said: “Our position is ‘no comment’.”

The victim of the alleged assault, now 26 and now longer working as an actress, declined to speak publicly about the matter to THR and has asked to remain anonymous.

However, she added that both she and her parents had hired a lawyer to explore legal action against the actor.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place during a still photo shoot on the movie’s second unit – the image was later to be used as a plot device.

It involved the young actress sitting on Sizemore’s knee, during which it’s claimed he touched her genitals.

Robyn Adamson, who played Sizemore’s wife in the movie, recalled one of the pictures being taken with Sizemore and the young actress.

“At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was,” she said.

Casting director Catrine McGregor, who was the first to go to THR with the story, also confirms that the child’s mother had ‘noticed that her daughter was unusually quiet’, and that she had later told her about what Sizemore is alleged to have done.

“The mother noticed that her daughter was unusually quiet and told her she was going to take her to this swimming place that was the little girl’s favorite thing,” said McGregor, who adds that she filed an official complaint with the Screen Actors Guild at the time.

“When the girl put on her bathing suit, she told her mother that it reminded her of the day before, in an upsetting way — that the bathing suit’s contact against her felt like what happened when the man had put his finger inside her.”

A production assistant who worked on the film, Roi Maufas, said: “The little girl said what she said and we all thought, ‘That f**king sleazebag.’ There was never any doubt.

“He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We’re talking about consistent behavior, just being ‘Tom Sizemore’ on set every day.

“Then this happens. Guys reached for hammers. [Producer James R. Rosenthal], who was livid himself, had to stop a group of us from going to visit Mr. Sizemore to kick the guy’s ass.”

The film’s producers say they removed Sizemore from the film as soon as they heard the allegations from the girl’s parents.

Producer Michael Manshel said: “They did talk to the police but didn’t press charges. We also talked to Tom at the time, and told him everything that had been told to us, and he said: ‘I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.’ We considered whether we had some responsibility to him to not pass judgment on him.”

However, after looking at the pictures and finding no demonstrable evidence of the claim, they continued to use Sizemore for ‘pick-up shots’ to complete the movie at the home of one of the producers in Malibu.

“We had a fiduciary responsibility to complete the film so we decided to go about business as usual — lacking the evidence of what happened that day,” said producer Gus Spoliansky.

“We took the allegation extremely seriously and we were willing to do anything, including dismissing Tom. We just couldn’t be police, judge and jury.”

Sizemore has been a controversial figure in Hollywood for decades, with previous convictions for assault and battery, domestic abuse and and drug use.

