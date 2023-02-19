Tom Sizemore hospitalized after suffering brain aneurysm: 'It's a wait-and-see situation'

Actor Tom Sizemore is currently hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm. (Photo: Getty)

Actor Tom Sizemore is currently in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The Heat star, 61, was rushed to the hospital overnight from his home in Los Angeles. He is currently in intensive care.

Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, confirmed the actor's condition to Yahoo Entertainment and said they're currently awaiting more information on his condition.

"I can confirm Tom is hospitalized in intensive care due to a brain aneurysm. He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait-and-see situation," Lago told Yahoo Entertainment. "His family is aware and waiting for updates. There are no further updates at this time."

Lago previously told Fox News that everyone is "hoping for the best," but it is "too early to know about a recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation."

Sizemore, who chronicled his chaotic life in his 2017 memoir, By Some Miracle, I Made it Out of There, is best known for films including Passenger 57 and Saving Private Ryan. However, his professional success was often overshadowed by his personal issues, including substance abuse and convictions for domestic violence.

Back in 2017, Sizemore recalled asking Jack Nicholson for a $10 million loan during the height of his drug addiction. Living in his car and squatting for two years, he asked Nicholson for financial help.

“I’m asking certain people for money. I asked Jack Nicholson, ‘Can you loan me $10 million?’ and he said, ‘In a word, no,’” Sizemore recalled.

Sizemore was sentenced to six months in jail for physically abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss in 2003. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2007 for violating his probation.

Sizemore has worked consistently in recent years, with several projects set for release in 2023.