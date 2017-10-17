Tom Petty Laid to Rest in a Private Service Held at Lakeside Shrine and Meditation Garden

Tom Petty‘s family and friends honored the late singer in a private service on Monday in Pacific Palisades, California.

The late singer’s daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, shared photos on Instagram of the ceremony at Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, a temple, shrine, and meditation garden where Beatles band member George Harrison’s funeral was also held in 2001.

According to the temple’s website, the grounds were closed to the public on Monday.

View photos

“The dark of the sun we will stand together,” AnnaKim Violette, 35, captioned a photo of a black and white photo of her late father that was on display. In addition, she shared a picture of her and sister, Adria Petty, at the service, writing: “We care about each other and love our bad ass father.”

View photos

Anna Kim Violette also posted a photo of the Golden Lotus Archway, which frames the Mahatma Gandhi World Peace Memorial, an outdoor shrine where a 1,000-year-old Chinese stone sarcophagus holds a portion of the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi.

The rock legend died Oct. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. He was 66.

Petty’s longtime manager released a statement to PEOPLE saying, “On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

View photos

The following day, Petty’s younger daughter shared a message of gratitude for the support she received after her father’s sudden death, writing on Instagram that “the amount of pain you feel will one day be the amount of joy you [experience].”

“I want to thank the hospital for [their] privacy, compassion, medical care,” she added. “Thank my family for only bringing love to the room. Friends for [their] around the clock emotional [support]. Fans for [their outpouring] of love and respect for my family’s space and privacy.”