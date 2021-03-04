Tom Morello Hits Back at Accusation of ‘White Privilege’: ‘I’m Not White’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katherine Turman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist/activist Tom Morello is usually a man of many words but in a response to a Twitter user who accused him of “white man privilege” on Wednesday, he gave a simple answer to the accusation.

His reply? “I’m not white.”

More from SPIN:

The guitarist sent the message to Twitter user @TheRealNubian2, who had criticized him for defending his friendship with Ted Nugent, the guitarist who espouses strong right-wing views. His accuser identifies on Twitter as: “She/Her. Feminist SJW. Not an American but will talk shit anyway.”

I’m not white. https://t.co/BG9nv0AChW— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 4, 2021

Morello, the son of an American mother of Italian and Irish descent and a father, Kikuyu Kenyan, who is from Kenya, told the story of his friendship with the Motor City Madman to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show earlier this week. Discussing the nomination process for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Stern asked Morello: Can you separate the artist from his politics? Stern then brought up the outspoken conservative Nugent.

Morello’s reply? “You might be surprised to hear that Ted Nugent and I are good friends, someone I think that you could make an argument f0r [re Nugent’s nomination and induction]. For his 60th birthday, someone reached out to me and said, ‘We’re making a video, and we’re asking guitar players [to say a few kind words]. At the time, the Ted Nugent known in the world, in general, was this right-wing caricature.

“People were not thinking of him first and foremost as the guy who shredded on “Cat Scratch Fever,'” Morello continued.

The video he decided to make: “It’s going to be things that Tom Morello and Ted Nugent have in common. I went down this long list: free speech advocates, love of rock & roll, respect for black artists who’ve created rock and roll. And the second, was things Ted Nugent taught an adolescent Tom Morello about sex.”

For example?

“These strange words, like the lyrics to the song “Wang Dang, Sweet Poontang” words that were utterly foreign to me. Ted called me up after that, and while we certainly have differences, I consider him a friend,” Morello said.

Nugent concurs, telling Guitar World in 2019, “You know who my genuine American blood brother is? Tom Morello.”

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer.

  • High School Teacher's Nose and Teeth Damaged After Being Attacked With a 'Rock' in Seattle Chinatown

    A Japanese American woman ended up with a fractured nose and chipped teeth after she was struck with a hard object in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred while Noriko Nasu and her boyfriend, Michael Poffenbarger, were walking near 7th and King Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police records say a male suspect struck Nasu in the face with what felt like a rock in a sock.

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • U.S. traffic deaths rose in 2020 despite significant decline in road travel

    The increase in the rate of 2020 motor vehicle deaths in the U.S. was the largest since 1924, according to a report from the National Safety Council (NSC). More than 42,000 people are estimated to have died on U.S. roadways last year, the largest motor vehicle death tally in 13 years. The mileage death rate was 1.49 deaths per 100 million miles traveled, up 24% from 1.20 in 2019.

  • Woman's wardrobe malfunction ruins family photoshoot: 'Tragic experience'

    The sound comes from a clip from "Real Housewives of New Jersey." The post TikTok trend forces users to confront the cringiest moments of their past appeared first on In The Know.

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation

    The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for longtime immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years. The man, Clemente Avelino Pereida, had been charged in Nebraska with using a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job and convicted under a state law against criminal impersonation.

  • Fyre Festival founder breaks silence in first TV interview from jail: 'I knowingly lied to them'

    The disgraced Fyre Festival organizer opened up about his mistakes, as he stated, "What the f*** was I thinking?"

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • Man leaves TikTok users dumbfounded with ‘insane’ breakfast-making hack: ‘Do this every day’

    An all-new TikTok breakfast hack has users on the app rethinking the way they eat eggs. The post Man leaves TikTok users dumbfounded with ‘insane’ breakfast-making hack appeared first on In The Know.

  • Study Suggests Blood Type Could Impact Likelihood of Contracting COVID-19

    A new study suggests that a person's blood type could impact their susceptibility to COVID-19, with blood group A the most likely to be infected.

  • Trump Organization Is Reportedly Suing Marc Fisher for Allegedly Skipping Out on $1.5 Million in Rent Payments

    Marc Fisher's showroom occupied the 21st floor and part of the 22nd floor at the Trump Tower.

  • Texas players say they were forced to stay on field for 'The Eyes of Texas' after donor threats

    Longhorns players were allegedly told they wouldn't be able to get a job in Texas if they kept protesting.

  • Texas doctors respond to mask repeal: We have 'capacity' but not 'morale' for another surge

    "I think the governor's decision was premature," one Houston doctor said.

  • Lori Loughlin Seen for the First Time 2 Months After Her Release from Prison

    The Fuller House star was released from prison at the end of December after serving nearly two months for her role in the high profile college admissions scandal

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

  • Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face '5 or 6 times' — but never 'by a smart person'

    Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face — but never by anyone intelligent.

  • 'School of Rock' star Rivkah Reyes on how child fame led to 'raging' addiction

    Rivkah Reyes became famous at age 10 after "School of Rock." The now 28-year-old is getting candid about the pitfalls of child fame in a new interview.