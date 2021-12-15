Why Tom Holland and Zendaya are against 'Spider-Man' sex scenes: 'No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex!'

No sex, please — he's Spider-Man. That's Tom Holland's oh-so-British message to the millions of Marvel fans who might have been hoping that Spider-Man: No Way Home would confirm that Peter Parker is a lover as well as a fighter. After all, now that Eternals has broken the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sex scene barrier, why shouldn't Spidey get some spider-nookie?

Allow Holland to explain exactly why he shouldn't... yet. "I don't think it's appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise," the 25-year-old actor tells Yahoo Entertainment of his teenage alter ego. "We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love." (Watch our video interview above.)

Holland's co-star — and real-life girlfriend — Zendaya has another reason: "Peter Parker is like a little brother," the 25-year-old Euphoria star chimes in. At her prompting, Holland redoubles his objections. "No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible." (Psst... nobody tell him about fan fiction forums.)

Zendaya and Tom Holland in a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Spider-Man may have limited opportunity for romance in No Way Home, but director Jon Watts ensured that Holland and Zendaya could still spend some quality time together anyway. The lovebirds confirm that Holland — and not a stuntperson — is in the Spidey suit anytime that Peter and MJ swing through Manhattan's skyscraper canyons.

"We get to do them together; they're a lot of fun," Zendaya says, before noting that Holland has the harder job. "Maybe not for you, because I'm worried that you're going to pass out. You have a giant camera attached to your chest and back!"

Holland agrees that he's got to shoulder more weight in those moments. "I wear the harness, and then the camera goes over the harness and the suit goes over the camera. You obviously are lucky enough that you're in jeans and a T-shirt and living your best life while we're attached to each other!" Now, now guys — we didn't mean to start a lovers' quarrel here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres Friday, Dec. 17 in theaters.

— Video produced by Jen Kucsak and edited by Steve Michel