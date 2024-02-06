Tom Holland To Star In Jamie Lloyd’s West End Production Of ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Tom Holland will tackle the Bard this spring when he plays Romeo in director Jamie Lloyd’s West End production of Romeo & Juliet.

Lloyd and Holland made the announcement this morning. Romeo & Juliet will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre from Saturday, May 11 through Saturday August 3. Additional casting, including Juliet, was not announced, nor whether the production will follow the path of other Lloyd hits – including the pared-down stagings of A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain and Betrayal with Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton, to name two – with an eventual move to Broadway.

More from Deadline

Holland, though best known for his leading role in the Spider-Man film franchise and, more recently, as the star of the Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room, actually got his show business start on the stage, when at age 11 he landed a supporting part in the West End production of Billy Elliot: The Musical. He eventually took on the title role.

“Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world,” Lloyd said in a statement today. “It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

Holland offered no comment but posted a eye-catching video graphic on his Instagram page, showing a photo of the actor – tinted, at times, in blood-red – with the words “Violent Delights Have Violent Ends” flashing thereafter. The ominous quote comes via Friar Lawrence in Romeo & Juliet.

See it below.

The creative team for the Jamie Lloyd Company production, which will feature text edited by Nima Taleghani, will include: Set and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Design by Jon Clark; Sound Design by Ben and Max Ringham; Video Design and Cinematography by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; with music composed by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.