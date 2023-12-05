Tom Holland Shares Rare Insight About Zendaya Relationship: She's 'The Most Honest'

Tom Holland really trusts Zendaya when it comes to his work! The actor, 27, shared a rare comment during a Dec. 1 interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation about his lady love. "Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love because you need that," he said. Zendaya isn't the only one who likes to be honest with him, as Tom jokingly revealed Robert Downey Jr. can be a little too honest. He also shared that he likes to go to Benedict Cumberbatch for advice. The "Spider-Man" star clearly keeps his Marvel castmates close, as he met his girlfriend on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016. Five years later, Tom and Zendaya took their relationship into the public eye, but they still keep their love life pretty private.

