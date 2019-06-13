Tom Holland Runs Away from Flames After Nearly Catching on Fire During Man About Town Photo Shoot

Spider-Man is on fire!

In a new behind-the-scenes video from Tom Holland‘s April cover story photo shoot for Man About Town magazine, the Marvel actor had a dangerously close call with some flames.

In the clip, Holland, 23, sits on a chair at the edge of beach for the shoot while the fire on the seat begins to spread slowly from one corner to where he’s sitting.

As the actor realizes the flames are about to reach his pants, he quickly jumps off of the chair and flees just in the nick of time as the video comes to an end.

The shoot for Man About Town includes a number of impressive images featuring the actor, one of which shows the final product of Holland sitting on the chair with the controlled flames and the ocean behind him.

Another, less fiery behind-the-scenes video shows Holland having fun throughout the shoot, posing on rocks and in the ocean.

The ator is set to reprise his role as the spidey-sensing hero in Spider-Man: Far From Home this summer, the first Marvel film since the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which saw a shakeup in the MCU with the death of Tony Stark, whom Holland’s Peter Parker looked up to as a mentor.

In his interview with the magazine, the young actor discussed his experience working alongside the real-life Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.

“[He’s] just such a breath of fresh air, and for me to get the chance to work with him in such a professional capacity – it’s so refreshing,” Holland said of Downey Jr., 54.

“It shows that you can be the most successful person in the industry and not be a dick, you know?” he added.

Holland also elaborated on how playing Spider-Man was something he had dreamt of at a young age.

“I’ve been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was a kid,” he said. “I grew up watching the films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU but it was my thousandth time playing Spider-Man so I felt like I had it in the bag.”

With an overwhelming popularity for superhero films, Holland sees the success as a reflection of the world we live in today.

“There seem to be horrible things all over the world, and these films are a really nice way to forget about the world in which we’re living, enter into this magical world, enjoy a bit of freedom and watch these people who we admire and who we look up to do good and ultimately save the day,” he explained.

Spiderman: Far From Home — which also stars Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Jake Gyllenhaal — swings into theaters on July 2.