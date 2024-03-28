Tom Holland’s Romeo Finds His Juliet In Brit Newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

The Jamie Lloyd Company today announced the full cast for the upcoming West End production of Romeo & Juliet, with newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers confirmed as Juliet opposite Tom Holland.

Also starring in the anticipated Jamie Lloyd-directed show will be Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio), Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio) and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators).

Romeo & Juliet opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre on Thursday 23 May with previews from Saturday 11 May, and runs until Saturday 3 August 2024.

Amewudah-Rivers previously appeared in two seasons of BBC series Bad Education and three short films. She has stage experience in productions at the Globe and Lyric Hammersmith among other venues.

Holland said today: “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers added: “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

Jamie Lloyd commented: “I’m very excited to introduce the amazing cast who will be joining the incredible Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet, including Francesca Amewudah-Rivers — an exceptional young artist.”

