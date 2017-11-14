Tom Holland breaks nose filming Avengers 4

From Digital Spy

We reckon Tom Holland's Spidey senses are tingling more than ever at the moment, as the actor has apparently broken his nose while shooting Avengers 4. Bit of bad luck.

Holland showed off his latest on-set injury in an Instagram Story (you can see it here), joking that it was a "great way" to wrap up filming.

While Holland's injury gives almost nothing away in terms of what we can expect from the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, it sort of suggests that Spider-Man is in for some exciting scenes.

Not that we'd expect anything less, of course.

Infinity War hasn't graced cinema screens yet, but clues about the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 are already coming through thick and fast – much like Thor's hair.

Following on from Robert Downey Jr's sneak peek behind-the-scenes last month, new on-set photos have emerged revealing something very intriguing about Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

No, we're not here to talk about his naked armpits again, but rather the fact that he and Tom Hiddleston have been spotted revisiting past incarnations of their characters.

In other semi-revealing Avengers 4 news, Iron Man recently shared an image that suggested Tony Stark and co will make it out of Infinity War alive.

In the pic, we see Tony's chair placed in front of Steve Rogers' (Captain America), Natasha Romanoff's (Black Widow) and Scott Lang's (Ant Man). Exciting stuff.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in the UK on April 27, 2018, and in the US on May 4, 2018. Avengers 4 is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

