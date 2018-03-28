Tom Hardy Shares First Photo as Al Capone in ‘Fonzo’

In an Instagram photo posted over the weekend, Tom Hardy offered a first look at his latest role, taking on infamous mobster Al Capone.

Hardy, who captioned the photo “Chasing Fonzo,” will play Capone in the upcoming biopic “Fonzo,” which will also star Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kathrine Narducci. The first look at Hardy’s character shows the actor with a shaved head and tattoos, holding one of the gangster’s iconic fedoras.

“Fonzo,” written and directed by “Fantastic Four’s” Josh Trank, will follow Capone at age 47, after he spent several years in prison and has returned to rule Chicago as a ruthless businessman following his life as a mob boss. It will also follow his struggle with dementia, which eventually killed him following his near decade of imprisonment.

Cardellini will play Capone’s long-suffering wife Mae, Dillon will depict his closest friend Johnny, MacLachlan will portray his doctor Karlock, and Narducci will be Rosie, one of his sisters. The film is backed by Bron Studios, in association with Creative Wealth Media. Principal photography will begin on April 2 in New Orleans, and a release date has not yet been announced. The producers are Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron; Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder for Addictive Pictures; and Lawrence Bender for A Band Apart, alongside executive producer Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media.

Hardy is coming off of a busy year, having starred in “Dunkirk” and “Peaky Blinders. Coming up, Hardy will join the Marvel Universe later this year with “Venom.”

